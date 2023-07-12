© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Regional
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Munitions experts say possible explosive device near S-curves was an antique vehicle part

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published July 12, 2023 at 3:55 PM AKDT
Grenades, chemical weapons and other munitions have been turning up on the island’s hiking trails and beaches for decades.
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
Munitions experts responded to a possible unexploded device in downtown Unalaska on June 30, instead finding what appeared to be a part from an antique vehicle.

The bomb disposal team from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson traveled to Unalaska to inspect a device that a hiker had found embedded in the shore near the S-curves.

City Manager Bil Homka said there were some “tense moments,” but the explosives team determined the object was not in fact a bomb — rather, it appeared to be a car part.

But sometimes things go the other way. Brian McComas is a safety specialist with the Army Corps of Engineers and has decades of experience as an explosive ordnance master blaster.

At an unexploded munitions safety training in Unalaska last summer, McComas said he’s been fooled by explosive devices that appeared to be something else.

He said he once identified a device as a Volkswagen muffler, but upon further inspection, it turned out to be a World War I-era mortar.

In this case, the item turned out to be benign. The visiting ordnance disposal team also examined some items that had been turned into the Museum of the Aleutians, including ammunition and a training grenade, all of which were determined to be safe.

If you think you may have found unexploded munitions, do not try to remove them. Exit the direction you came from and call 911 to report it.

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
