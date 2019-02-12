Raiders Sweep Tok Wolverines In Final Home Basketball Games

By Feb 12, 2019

Alexis Magalong is announced before a game against Tok.
Credit Berett Wilber / KUCB

The Unalaska Raiders basketball teams picked up four wins on Saturday sweeping the visiting Tok Wolverines.

While the games were originally scheduled to be split over Friday and Saturday, a mechanical cancellation by PenAir condensed the games to a day of double-headers.

In the boys (7-3) first matchup, Unalaska came away with a 51-32 victory with scoring contributions from 10 players.

The evening game was a closer affair. The Raiders posted a 52-34 win with Trevor Wilson recording 32 points – almost singlehandedly outscoring Tok.

With wins on Saturday, the girls (5-7) extended their win streak to four.

In the afternoon, the team put away the Wolverines 52-35 with points coming from 10 players. In the nightcap, Hailey Wilson paced Unalaska with 20 points and Kayla Villamor chipped in 10. Unalaska took the win 53-31.

The Raiders have a week off from traveling, but will hit the road next week heading to Dillingham for their final games of the regular season.

