Raiders Sweep Tok Wolverines In Final Home Basketball Games

The Unalaska Raiders basketball teams picked up four wins on Saturday sweeping the visiting Tok Wolverines.

While the games were originally scheduled to be split over Friday and Saturday, a mechanical cancellation by PenAir condensed the games to a day of double-headers.

In the boys (7-3) first matchup, Unalaska came away with a 51-32 victory with scoring contributions from 10 players.

The evening game was a closer affair. The Raiders posted a 52-34 win with Trevor Wilson recording 32 points – almost singlehandedly outscoring Tok.

With wins on Saturday, the girls (5-7) extended their win streak to four.

In the afternoon, the team put away the Wolverines 52-35 with points coming from 10 players. In the nightcap, Hailey Wilson paced Unalaska with 20 points and Kayla Villamor chipped in 10. Unalaska took the win 53-31.

The Raiders have a week off from traveling, but will hit the road next week heading to Dillingham for their final games of the regular season.