Public Safety Says Unalaskans May Return Home After Magnitude-8.2 Earthquake Prompts Evacuation

Updated 7/29/2021 at 1:10 a.m.

The Department of Public Safety says Unalaskans are safe to return home, but remain under an advisory after a tsunami warning Wednesday night caused community members to evacuate to higher ground.

Communities from Seward to Nikolski received warnings after a magnitude-8.2 earthquake hit approximately 80 miles southeast of Chignik.

The National Weather Service warned that a wave would possibly hit Unalaska around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, but no wave was observed. Public Safety cancelled the tsunami evacuation at 12:49 a.m. Thursday morning.

Updated 7/28/2021 at 10:45 p.m.

Unalaska is under a tsunami warning after a magnitude-8.2 earthquake hit approximately 80 miles southeast of Chignik Wednesday evening.

The warning will remain in efffect until further notice.

This is a developing story.