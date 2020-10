Ravn Alaska says it could resume scheduled flights between Anchorage and Unalaska in two weeks; the federal government says it's investing nearly $50 million to bring high speed internet to communities across coastal Alaska, which is expected to improve internet speeds in the Aleutians and parts of Southeast Alaska; and in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day, which took place on Monday, admission to Unalaska's Museum of the Aleutians will be free to the public through Saturday.