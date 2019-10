Last week's meeting of the Unalaska City Council honored Mayor Frank Kelty and Councilor Roger Rowland, two longtime local politicians who didn't seek reelection this year; sablefish bycatch is up for Bering Sea trawlers — much to the dismay of small boat fishermen who target the species intentionally; and a corpulent sow called Holly has been named the winner of Katmai National Park and Preserve's Fat Bear Week.