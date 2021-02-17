Newscast: 02/17/21

It's been nearly a year since Unalaska schools were shuttered last spring in response to the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in Alaska; many of the emergency powers the state was using to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic expired along with the governor's disaster declaration on Sunday; and prior to the November election, political groups made last-minute ad blitzes to try to tip the state House toward their agendas, but until recently, there was no way for Alaskans to know who was paying for the attacks.