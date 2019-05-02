Lucking On Police Officer Recruitment: 'We're Starting To Get There'

Unalaska is making progress on its depleted police force.

Last week, the city swore in new officer Joseph Tudino, who moved up from California to take the job.

"With the help of the other officers and sergeants, it's been a nice transition," he said at a ceremony before the City Council. "Everybody's been so helpful, and I'm glad to be here to hopefully help out as much as I can."

Tudino's arrival bolsters a patrol staff that previously had five of 16 positions filled — and Interim Police Chief John Lucking said it's just the start.

"We have five other conditional offers out to police officers, and we have a temporary officer coming, probably in May," he said to councilors' applause. "We're starting to get there. And I don't want to hear later from the mayor that the damn cops are everywhere!"

Lucking has also been tasked with helping the city find a permanent police chief.

The position has been open since February of 2018, following the retirement of Mike Holman. Jennifer Shockley served as acting chief until she resigned in February of 2019, citing the city's delay in hiring Holman's replacement.

Now, Lucking is in Unalaska on an interim contract through the end of August or until the city makes a full-time hire — whichever comes first.

He did not update councilors last week on the search for a police chief. But he has told KUCB that he expects the city to make a selection by early summer.