In Loving Memory: Nick McGlashan

August 1st, 1987 - December 27th, 2020

Bruce "Nick" McGlashan was born in Anchorage on Aug.1, 1987. He was the second child to Bruce Lanford and June McGlashan. Nick was baptized at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Ascension in Unalaska two weeks later by the late Father Ishmael Gromoff. Nick would serve with Father Ishmael as an altar boy. He grew up in Akutan, AK. When Nick was 13, he and his sister Melissa moved with their father to Eureka, MT. He graduated from high school there. At age 13, Nick crab fished with his father and later would salmon charter with him along with Melissa. Nick commercial crab fished on several fishing vessels: the F/V Kodiak, F/V Cape Caution, then as a deck boss on the F/V Summer Bay. He salmon fished in Bristol Bay in the summers. He was famous on the Deadliest Catch for his hard work, knowledge of fishing, and quick-witted humor. Nick McGlashan had two children, Lennyn Annette Richardson of Unalaska (7) and Kane Wilder Hammond of Port Townsend, WA (1 ). Nick McGlashan loved his family, friends and fans. He passed away on December 27th, 2020. This handsome, bright, and caring young man was taken from all of us, much too soon. He was very outspoken about his struggle with addiction in recent years and became a mentor for those going through similar battles.

Nick is survived by his children, Lennyn Richardson and Kane Hammond; parents, Bruce Lanford and June McGlashan; sisters, Melissa McGlashan and Lydia Dirks; brother, Michael Dirks Jr.; great aunt, Theckla Hamblin; aunt, Katherine McGlashan; and cousins, Keifer Fredericks, Kanesia Price, Carter Price, Tegan Joosse, Cory Merrifield, Talon Marquart-Merrifield, Cody Merrifield, Ian Merrifield, Catina Shaishnikoff, Blaine Shaishnikoff, Hayden McGlashan, Laneah Shaishnikoff, and Keenan Shaishnikoff. Nick is also survived by all of the commercial fishermen in the Pacific and Bering Sea. Nick will join his grandparents, Irene McGlashan and Tom McGlashan; aunts, Justina McGlashan and Sharon McGlashan; uncle, David McGlashan; and cousin, Kenny McGlashan in heaven. If you would like to donate to one of Nick's favorite non-profits, please go to notonemore.net. For donations for Nick's children, please send to June McGlashan, P.O. Box 920306, Dutch Harbor, AK 99692 - 306. Thank you.