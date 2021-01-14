In Loving Memory: Nick McGlashan

August 1st, 1987 - December 27th, 2020
Bruce "Nick" McGlashan was born in Anchorage on Aug.1, 1987. He was the second child to Bruce Lanford and June McGlashan. Nick was baptized at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Ascension in Unalaska two weeks later by the late Father Ishmael Gromoff. Nick would serve with Father Ishmael as an altar boy. He grew up in Akutan, AK. When Nick was 13, he and his sister Melissa moved with their father to Eureka, MT. He graduated from high school there. At age 13, Nick crab fished with his father and later would salmon charter with him along with Melissa. Nick commercial crab fished on several fishing vessels: the F/V Kodiak, F/V Cape Caution, then as a deck boss on the F/V Summer Bay. He salmon fished in Bristol Bay in the summers. He was famous on the Deadliest Catch for his hard work, knowledge of fishing, and quick-witted humor. Nick McGlashan had two children, Lennyn Annette Richardson of Unalaska (7) and Kane Wilder Hammond of Port Townsend, WA (1 ). Nick McGlashan loved his family, friends and fans. He passed away on December 27th, 2020. This handsome, bright, and caring young man was taken from all of us, much too soon. He was very outspoken about his struggle with addiction in recent years and became a mentor for those going through similar battles.