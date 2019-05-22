Hundreds Attend Memorial Service Honoring McDonald And Renteria Haist

Unalaska held an emotional memorial service last week for two teenagers killed May 9 in a car wreck on Mount Ballyhoo.

Hundreds of people gathered at the high school to honor late students Karly McDonald and Kiara Renteria Haist — and thousands more have viewed the event online.

KUCB's Laura Kraegel produced this audio postcard from the two-hour service, during which relatives, friends, and community members celebrated Karly's stubborn, spunky personality and Kiara's creative, inclusive character.

Digital copies of the entire service are available by calling KUCB's Lauren Adams at 581-1888 or emailing lauren@kucb.org.

Meanwhile, efforts to support the grieving families have surpassed their original fundraising goal. In 11 days, 400 donors have raised almost $64,000, which will help to fund funerals and family travel expenses.