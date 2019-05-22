Hundreds Attend Memorial Service Honoring McDonald And Renteria Haist

By 13 minutes ago

The May 16 memorial service drew hundreds of Unalaskans, as well as thousands of online viewers from across the U.S. and from other countries, including Liberia, Peru, and the Philippines.
Credit KUCB Staff

Unalaska held an emotional memorial service last week for two teenagers killed May 9 in a car wreck on Mount Ballyhoo.

Hundreds of people gathered at the high school to honor late students Karly McDonald and Kiara Renteria Haist — and thousands more have viewed the event online.

KUCB's Laura Kraegel produced this audio postcard from the two-hour service, during which relatives, friends, and community members celebrated Karly's stubborn, spunky personality and Kiara's creative, inclusive character.

Digital copies of the entire service are available by calling KUCB's Lauren Adams at 581-1888 or emailing lauren@kucb.org.

Meanwhile, efforts to support the grieving families have surpassed their original fundraising goal. In 11 days, 400 donors have raised almost $64,000, which will help to fund funerals and family travel expenses.

Tags: 
News

Related Content

In Memoriam: Karly Madsen McDonald

By Family of Karly McDonald May 15, 2019
Family of Karly McDonald

Karly Madsen McDonald — known to her close family and friends as KarKar, Emerald Owl, Lulu, and Kmac — died tragically on May 9, 2019 in Unalaska, Alaska at the age of 16. 

Karly was born on Aug. 7, 2002 in Anchorage, Alaska, and is survived by her parents, Jimmer and Alyssa McDonald; her sister, Kala McDonald; her half-sister, Lavender Rambac; and her half-brother, Jarred McDonald. 

In Memoriam: Kiara Taylor Renteria Haist

By Family of Kiara Renteria Haist May 15, 2019
Family of Kiara Renteria Haist

Kiara Taylor Renteria Haist, 18, died tragically on May 9, 2019 after a horrific car accident involving two other local high school students. 

The accident claimed the lives of Kiara and her close friend Karly McDonald, 16, when the car they were riding in left the roadway near the Ulakta Head area of Mount Ballyhoo and tumbled 900 feet below.

Both girls, who were ejected from the car during the incident, were pronounced dead by local authorities around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Police Begin To Sift Through Evidence From Fatal Mount Ballyhoo Crash

By May 15, 2019
Chrissy Roes / KUCB

Police are investigating the cause of a car crash that killed two Unalaska high school students — but answers may still be months away.

Passengers Karly McDonald, 16, and Kiara Renteria Haist, 18, died Thursday when a pickup truck tumbled 900 feet down a ravine on Mount Ballyhoo and broke into pieces.

Interim Police Chief John Lucking said his department has secured the area surrounding the crash site, as well as the nearby gun range that allows access to the area. Now, he's looking for an expert who can scale up and down the mountain collecting evidence.

Kodiak Responders Help In Unalaska's Recovery Operations On Mount Ballyhoo

By May 11, 2019
Unalaska Department of Public Safety

Two members of Kodiak Island Search and Rescue (KISAR) were flown to Unalaska to help local responders recover the bodies of Karly McDonald, 16, and Kiara Renteria Haist, 18.

With Bodies Recovered, Unalaska Police Focus On Investigating Car Accident That Killed 2 Students

By May 11, 2019
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Note: APIA's behavioral health staff is in Unalaska to support grieving students, families, and community members. This weekend, you can reach providers by calling 359-2743. They're available over the phone, or they'll provide information on how you can make a face-to-face appointment. You can also find more information here

Emergency responders have recovered the bodies of two Unalaska high school students who died in a car accident Thursday afternoon.

Having Recovered Renteria Haist's Body, Responders Focus Efforts On McDonald

By May 10, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Note: APIA's behavioral health staff is in Unalaska to support grieving students, families, and community members. This weekend, you can reach providers by calling 359-2743. They're available over the phone, or they'll provide information on how you can make a face-to-face appointment. You can also find more information here

Updated 5/10/19 at 3:07 p.m.

Car Accident On Unalaska's Mount Ballyhoo Leaves 2 Students Dead

By May 9, 2019
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Note: APIA's behavioral health staff is in Unalaska to support grieving students, families, and community members. This weekend, you can reach providers by calling 359-2743. They're available over the phone, or they'll provide information on how you can make a face-to-face appointment. You can also find more information here

Updated 5/9/19 at 11:53 p.m.