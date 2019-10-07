Fishing Quotas Announced: Red King Crab Down, Snow Crab Up, And No Tanner Crab Season

By 1 minute ago

Snow crab is unloaded from the F/V Polar Sea at the Port of Dutch Harbor in 2017.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

With the fishing season starting next week, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has released crab quotas for Bristol Bay and the Bering Sea.

The total allowable catch for red king crab is 3.8 million pounds. That's about 12 percent less than last season, which was already the lowest since 1996.

Meanwhile, the tanner crab season has been closed entirely due to below-threshold estimates of mature males.

Managers have also canceled the St. Matthew Island blue king crab fishery, which has been declared "overfished," and continued the longtime closures for Pribilof Island red and blue king crab, which have fallen below federal minimums for two decades.

This season, snow crab is the only species to see a quota increase. Fishermen are allowed to catch 34 million pounds, which is about 24 percent more than last winter.

While opilio is up, biologists have said many crab populations are declining as a result of hard-to-pinpoint environmental factors, including warming water temperatures and bycatch issues.

"It's hard to determine exactly what the trigger — or combination of triggers — is," said Miranda Westphal of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, speaking about red king crab in October of 2018. "We believe it's probably a combination of environmental factors."

Department officials will review this season's stock assessments and fishing quotas at a public meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9. It starts at 9 a.m. at Unalaska City Hall. You can also join by teleconference at 1-800-315-6338, using access code 4861842.

Crab fishing opens next Tuesday, Oct. 15 at noon.

Tags: 
News
fisheries
CRAB
environment
ADFG
ALASKA DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME
Bering Sea
BRISTOL BAY

Related Content

St. Matthew Blue King Crab Added To NOAA's 'Overfished' List

By Sep 3, 2019
Alaska Department of Fish and Game

As blue king crab fisheries continue to struggle in the Bering Sea, another stock has been added to the nation's "overfished" list. 

Every year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports to Congress on the status of U.S. fisheries. The report highlights which stocks are in "overfishing" and "overfished" status, as well as which stocks have been rebuilt. 

Red King Crab Quota Down 35 Percent

By Avery Lill Oct 15, 2018
Alaska Department of Fish and Game

While crab fishing is underway in the Bering Sea, the quota for red king crab is down significantly.

At 4.3 million pounds, the total allowable catch is 35 percent lower than last season's TAC, which was already the lowest since 1996.

Biologists expected the annual trawl survey to show a decline in the red crab population, but the drop was even greater than anticipated.

Bering Sea Crab Season Opens Monday

By Oct 12, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Bering Sea fishermen head out Monday for the start of the commercial crabbing season.

Despite participating in what has long been considered one the country's most dangerous fisheries, the crab fleet has made major safety strides in the last two decades.

KUCB's Laura Kraegel spoke with Captain Bill Wichrowski of the F/V Summer Bay and Scott Wilwert of the U.S. Coast Guard's fishing vessel safety program about that changing culture.