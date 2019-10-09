As Fire Prevention Week Approaches, The Unalaska Fire Department Offers Up A Few Safety Reminders

The Unalaska Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA®) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” The NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years, and the campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

NFPA statistics show that in 2017 U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,630 fire deaths and 10,600 fire injuries. On average, seven people died in a fire in a home per day during 2012 to 2016.

“These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, the NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out."

While the NFPA and the Unalaska Fire Department are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location.

“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go," Carli said. "No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”

The Unalaska Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”, including the Unalaska Fire Department Open House at Station 1 on Saturday October 12th and Operation Smoke Detector on October 24th the Unalaska Fire Department Open House on Saturday October 12th from 12:00-3:00 pm at Station 1 and Operation Smoke Detector on October 24th.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Unalaska please contact the Unalaska Fire Department. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.