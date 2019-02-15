At Least 1 Killed In Aurora, Ill., Shooting; 4 Police Officers Wounded

Updated at 5:45 p.m. ET

A man alleged to have opened fire at a manufacturing company, leaving four police officers and several civilians wounded on Friday afternoon, has been apprehended, according to officials of the city of Aurora, Ill. The Kane County coroner confirmed at least one person is dead.

Aurora police said in a tweet that the shooter no longer poses a threat.

Chris Southwood, president of the state Fraternal Order of Police, confirmed that four Aurora police officers were wounded.

"Every police officer dreads days like this one, yet these four courageous Aurora officers and their colleagues did not hesitate to literally put their lives on the line today to stop further bloodshed," Southwood said in a statement.

"These four heroes willingly ran into harm's way to protect their fellow citizens and very nearly paid the ultimate price. We Illinoisans should be humbly grateful for their sacrifice, and we ask that you join us in praying that the injured civilians and police officers make a full and speedy recovery," he added.

Clayton Muhammad, a city spokesman, told reporters that all of the officers are in stable condition.

Muhammad also confirmed that several civilians were injured during the afternoon attack at the Henry Pratt Company, about 40 miles outside of Chicago. However, he could not comment on their condition or the exact number of those involved.

A local hospital reported that three people involved in the shooting were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness who said he works at the valve manufacturing company told ABC7 Chicago "that a man who worked there 'went ballistic' and was armed with a pistol."

Aurora officials sent out a tweet at 3:23 p.m. local time, alerting the public that police were responding to an active-shooter situation near the streets of Highland and Archer. About a half-hour later, they had apprehended a suspect.

