After Longtime Pyrotechnician's Death, Unalaska Will Have Fourth Of July Fireworks

Larry Mattingly choreographed Unalaska's fireworks displays for more than a decade.
Credit Berett Wilber / KUCB

Unalaska will have fireworks on the Fourth of July.

This news follows fears earlier this month that there would be no holiday display after the death of Larry Mattingly, the city's longtime pyrotechnician.

Mattingly was in his late 70s when he died in February. But Planning Director Bil Homka says the city is signing a $31,000 contract with a new provider -- Lantis Fireworks & Lasers, based in Utah.

With Independence Day about a month away, Homka says the company's "significant experience" in Alaska will ensure the show goes on.

This is not the first time that Unalaska has struggled to keep it's pyrotechnic displays. In 2016 and 2014, the city had to put out bids for the biannual displays.

News
fireworks
City of Unalaska

