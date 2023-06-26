© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Industry
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Longshore union reaches tentative bargaining agreement

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published June 26, 2023 at 3:13 PM AKDT
Hope McKenney
/
KUCB
Approximately 140 ILWU members work in the International Port of Dutch Harbor, with around 200 more workers around Alaska.

The union representing longshore workers in Dutch Harbor — as well as the rest of the state — reached a tentative bargaining agreement Friday evening, following nearly 18 months of negotiations.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Alaska Longshore Division said in a statement that it’s still up to union members to vote for the agreement.

The union said they won’t release the details of the tentative agreement with the public until after they complete the ratification process, but said their time at the bargaining table represents “the importance and hard work” of union members, and the “sacrifices they made during the pandemic.”

The union’s West Coast division recently reached a similar agreement for their 22,000 members, which comes on the heels of labor disputes that led to the shutdown of cargo operations in Seattle.

If ratified, the Alaska Longshore Division’s new contract would apply until June, 2028.

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly
