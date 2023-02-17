© 2023 KUCB
Government
About Town
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Public Notice from the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska

KUCB | By Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska
Published February 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM AKST
The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska has submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Defense, Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Program, to provide an updated needs assessment to evaluate the Tribe’s progress in implementing recommendations which grew out of the IRT Mission to Unalaska in July and August of 2020.

Military Subject Matter Experts (SME) from the 351st Civil Affairs Command will assess the potential for follow-on IRT missions aimed at improving civil services on the island of Unalaska. The proposed IRT mission will most likely occur during the spring of 2023 taking two-three weeks.

Contractors, Longshoremen, local private enterprises, and/or Unalaska residents who have questions regarding the Qawalangin Tribe’s application and/or U.S. Military support to Civil Administration may contact Chris Price, Qawalangin Tribe, Chief Executive Officer at (907) 581-2920 or chris@qawalangin.com. The period of public comment will extend 30 days beyond the date of this notice.

