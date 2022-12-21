Local travel advisory reduced to Cat. 1, flood warning remains in effect

Updated 12/22/22 at 7:45 a.m.

The City Emergency Operations Center is issuing a Category 1 travel advisory beginning 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service still has a flood warning in effect until 11:45 a.m. on Friday morning for our community. There is still a potential for standing water and flash flooding in low lying areas.

Ballyhoo Road and Captains Bay Road are open and passable but there is still a potential safety concern for these areas. The threat of landslides in these areas and others still remain. Please be careful when traversing these roads. If you see a slide or experience unstable ground please do not try to cross these areas.

The City’s waste water system condition has slightly improved, however residents are still encouraged to conserve water when they can to help alleviate this problem.

City facilities including the PCR will open at noon today. The landfill will be open to the public at noon. Summer Bay road past the landfill and Overland Drive will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Please be mindful of the road signs and report new areas of flooding, mudslides or other hazards to (907) 581-1233.

Updated 12/21/22 at 6:25 p.m.

The City Emergency Operations Center is extending the Category 2 Travel advisory until 8:00 a.m. Thursday December 22, 2022.

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy rain will continue through tonight and into the morning. Ballyhoo, Captains Bay and Summers Bay Roads will remain closed to unnecessary travel due to ongoing mudslide events.

The City’s waste water system continues to be stressed and residents are encouraged to reduce water usage where possible. Examples include laundry, showers, and dishes.

The City Administration and responders continue to assess the situation and are coordinating with the National Weather Service, State Emergency Operation Center and Alaska Department of Geological and Geophysical Services.

City PCR facilities and Landfill remain closed during the Category 2 Travel Advisory.

The Public is encouraged to report new areas of flooding, mudslides or other hazards to (907) 581-1233.

The next update will be tomorrow at 8:00 AM.

Updated 12/21/22 at 1:30 p.m.

Inclement weather continues to impact Unalaska.

The City of Unalaska Emergency Operations Center is extending the Category 2 Travel Advisory until 10:00 p.m. tonight.

Several mudslides have occurred, mostly on Ballyhoo Road. These and other known road blockages have been removed, however the mudslide threats remain and Ballyhoo Road is closed to unnecessary travel.

Several homes in downtown, particularly in the Lake Drive / Armstrong Court neighborhood, are affected by the flooding and high water levels.

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska sent out a notice to tribal members this afternoon saying that if they need assistance with evacuation they should contact Chris (907-359-3515) or Tanaya (907-359-3295).

At 10:30 this morning, assessments were conducted by City personnel. Information continues to arrive at the City’s EOC and they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

If you observe potentially threatening situations such as road blockages, flooding, mud/ rock slides, etc. please call Public Safety at (907) 581-1233.

Updated 12/21/22 at 7:30 a.m.

The City of Unalaska remains under a Category 2 advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. today. City officials ask residents to remain cautious of potential hazards including mudslides and flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for our region through tomorrow morning and our current weather forecast calls for up to one-third of an inch of rain per hour throughout today.

All City facilities are closed and non-essential employees are encouraged to stay home.

Currently our waste water system is under a lot of pressure, to alleviate some of that, citizens are advised to reduce their water usage by limiting laundry, dishwasher, and shower to a minimum.

In addition, the Department of Public Safety released a Nixle alert at 7:30 this morning alerting residents that Summer Bay Road and Ballyhoo Road remain closed until further notice.

