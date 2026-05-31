Unalaska celebrates 30 graduates at 2026 commencement ceremony

On May 23, 30 students turned their tassels at Unalaska's 2026 graduation ceremony, collectively earning more than $285,000 in scholarships. Separate from that total, one student received a full ride.

Friends and family filled the Unalaska High School Gymnasium, cheering on the local grads, many of whom will head to universities and colleges across Alaska and the Lower 48. Others plan to enter the trades or the U.S. military.

Avegail Calunsag graduated valedictorian and Dalyla Nettleton graduated salutatorian. Scott Baker, a middle school social studies and speech and debate teacher, delivered the graduation speech.

