Missing Unalaska teen located

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published January 12, 2023 at 7:55 AM AKST
Updated Jan. 12 8:26 a.m.

17-year-old Karina Villamor has been found. A family member told KUCB that she is being evaluated at the Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic and is in stable condition.

The Unalaska teen went missing around 3 a.m. this morning. She was last seen on Steward Rd wearing tan pajama pants and a sweater. She is 5’ 03” and 140 lbs.

Original story:

17-year-old Karina Villamor has been missing since 3 a.m Thursday morning. The Unalaska teen was last seen on Steward Rd wearing tan pajama pants and a sweater. She is 5’ 03” and 140 lbs.

If you have any information, please call Unalaska Public Safety immediately. They can be reached at 907-581-1233.

This is a developing story.

