A big thank you from KUCB

Thank you for donating to KUCB’s recent fundraiser!

Together, we raised more than $35,000. Your donation helps keep KUCB on the air, bringing local news, emergency information, music, and community voices to Unalaska and the Aleutian region. It helps us stay connected, informed, and prepared.

KUCB exists because people believe local radio matters. Whether you live in Unalaska or listen from somewhere else, you are part of this community, and we're grateful. Thank you for making this fundraiser such a success. We couldn't do it without you.

One more thing: Everyone who donated during our fundraiser was automatically entered into a giveaway for an Alaska Airlines and Aleutian Airways plane ticket combo. We'll draw the winner on November 13.

