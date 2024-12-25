KUCB and the Unalaska PCR's production of “Miracle on 34th Street”

Join KUCB and the Unalaska PCR for this year’s partnership production of “Miracle on 34th Street,” which will be broadcast Christmas week on 89.7 FM and kucb.org. First released in 1947, “Miracle on 34th Street” tells the story of a department store Santa who claims to be the real Kris Kringle — and has to prove it in court!

Thank you to all of our actors, and to PCR staff for bringing the show together.