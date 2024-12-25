The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.
KUCB and the Unalaska PCR's production of “Miracle on 34th Street”
Join KUCB and the Unalaska PCR for this year’s partnership production of “Miracle on 34th Street,” which will be broadcast Christmas week on 89.7 FM and kucb.org. First released in 1947, “Miracle on 34th Street” tells the story of a department store Santa who claims to be the real Kris Kringle — and has to prove it in court!
Thank you to all of our actors, and to PCR staff for bringing the show together.