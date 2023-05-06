Unalaska Fire Department encourages you to wear your life jacket to work on May 19

Unalaska, AK (May 5th, 2023) – Unalaska Fire Department announced today its support of Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day on Friday, May 19, 2023. Unalaska Fire Department joins boating professionals and outdoor enthusiasts to heighten awareness of different life jacket styles that are available, and demonstrate their comfort and versatility by wearing them to work.

The annual event, hosted by the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) serves as a fun, educational element just prior to National Safe Boating Week, May 20-26, the official launch of the 2023 Safe Boating Campaign. Educating the boating public about the safety and comfort of life jackets has been a main focus of the campaign. “Wear Your Life Jacket at Work” Day will take place on Friday, May 19, wherever you are!

The National Safe Boating Council is asking all participants to take a picture of themselves in their life jacket while at work and post it to the Facebook page or submit it directly to the NSBC at outreach@safeboatingcouncil.org. Participants are also encouraged to tweet their picture using #wearyourlifejacketatworkday.

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2021, and that approximately 83 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

Members of the boating public as well as those interested in showing the wearability of life jackets are encouraged to participate.