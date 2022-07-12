The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.
'Spruced up' local park reopens
On June 24th the City of Unalaska held a reopening ceremony at Sitka Spruce Park. The park was renovated during COVID-19 lockdown in Unalaska and this event gave the community the opportunity to celebrate a beloved local playground facility.