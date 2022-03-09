© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
About Town
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Humans of Unalaska campaign celebrates locals for their ‘small acts of kindness’

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published March 9, 2022 at 7:37 PM AKST
IMG-1423.JPEG
Courtesy of Kate Schwarz
The display includes names of locals and a short description about something special they’d done, written by the person who nominated them.

Unalaska’s Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation is recognizing and celebrating locals who have made an impact on the community.

PCR arts and culture coordinator Kate Schwarz organized the campaign, which was inspired by Humans of New York, a popular collection of portraits and short interviews that has developed a huge following on social media.

Schwarz is calling her project “Humans of Unalaska.”

“It's been a tricky and unique past couple of years, where I think we've all had to be so focused on certain procedures and just getting through hurdles that we've never experienced before,” Schwarz said. “So it's nice to be able to step back and reflect and celebrate those people that are just doing even small acts of kindness within the community.”

The project, which started around Martin Luther King Jr. Day in late January, is also meant to honor the legacy of the civil rights activist, by spotlighting community members who put others before themselves, Schwarz said.

All thirteen nominees were included and recognized on a display at the local community center.

“Names up on that board aren't necessarily people who are in positions of power,” she said. “It's anybody who has made a difference, whether it be a small act or a series of leadership [acts].”

The display includes names of locals and a short description about something special they’d done, written by the person who nominated them. They include people like Harriet Berikoff who was recognized for giving so much of her time to the community. And high school senior Sam Ahsan who volunteered to paint faces at a local festival over the summer.

Schwarz said she wants to keep the project alive and hopes that it grows.

“What I’d really like to do is be able to talk to the individual themselves to get a little bit of their background, like being able to say, ‘You were recognized, and we just want to learn a little bit more about you,’” Schwarz said.

Find out more about Humans of Unalaska on the PCR’s Facebook page.

Tags

Arts & Culture Unalaska PCRCity of Unalaska Department of Parks Culture and RecreationMartin Luther King Jr. Humans of New York
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content
  • MYSTICAL CREATURES.jpg
    Education
    Unalaska elementary Battle of the Books team breaks local record
    Maggie Nelson
    A group of Unalaska elementary students won fourth place in Alaska’s state Battle of the Books competition this year. It’s the furthest any of Unalaska’s elementary teams have ever made it. The four-member team, which includes Indira Cummings, Gaven Casia, Raegan Kitsyuk and Eternity Leon competed in the all-day state competition on Feb. 14. In preparation for the battle, the Mystical Creatures, as they call themselves, read and reread a dozen books over roughly four months. On the day of the battle, the fourth-graders joined judges and teams from around the state on a conference call, answering questions and showing off their literary skills. They made it three rounds in the tournament, taking fourth place out of 32 total teams in their age group.
  • FLIGHT EVENT 220212.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Paper airplane contest raises over $2,500 for Unalaska nonprofit, Alexandria House
    Maggie Nelson
    19-year-old Rodrey Sebastian and his little brother 13-year-old Eli Warden stepped into the gym at Unalaska’s Community Center on Saturday with one thing on their minds: winning.They’d already made one attempt and thrown a few paper airplanes each, then bought an extra 10 sheets of paper and sat carefully folding each into the same long, slender design.“We’re trying to send our parents to vacation,” Sebastian said. “They need it.”The brothers came to compete in the island’s very first Extreme Foldable Flight Event, a paper airplane contest that raised over $2,500 for the Alexandria House, a local nonprofit.
  • unalaska city hall
    Government
    Unalaska City Council discusses island’s COVID case count, quality of life and Captains Bay Road
    Theo Greenly
    City Manager Erin Reinders announced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that the number of reported COVID-19 infections had fallen to zero for the first time since the winter surge, when confirmed cases numbered in the hundreds. Also at the meeting, the city’s planning director, Bil Homka, presented the results from a survey that measures the quality of life in Unalaska. Unalaska City Council members also reviewed a cost benefit analysis for the Captains Bay Road improvement project, the city’s most expensive capital project.
Load More