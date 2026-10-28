Amik withdraws from Alaska House District 38 race, endorses incumbent

One of four candidates running to represent the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta’s House District 38 in the Alaska Legislature said that he is dropping out of the race and endorsing another candidate.

In a video posted to Facebook on Oct. 26, nonpartisan candidate Joseph R. Amik of Napaskiak said that he made the decision to withdraw based on health and personal concerns. He said that he's endorsing Toksook Bay Democratic Rep. Nellie Jimmie.

"It's been a heavy toll on me since the election started, and I just wanted to let you guys know that I am dropping out of this race, and I will be voting for Nelly Jimmie. We need a Yup’ik voice, and I endorse Nellie Jimmie for District 38," Amik said.

Jimmie is the incumbent in the race and has served in the legislature since 2025.

In a post accompanying the video, the 54-year-old Amik wrote that he disagreed with Rep. Jimmie when it came to her actions as a legislator on the issue of the Permanent Fund.

But Amik applauded Rep. Jimmie’s support for people impacted by ex-typhoon Halong in Kipnuk and Kwigillingok through assistance to allow the communities to receive bulk fuel program funding. The House voted in May to raise the cap on the loans used by Western Alaska communities to buy bulk fuel.

Amik’s name will still appear on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot because the deadline to withdraw has passed. Bethel Democrat Conrad "CJ" McCormick and Quinhagak Republican Willy Keppel are also on the ballot.