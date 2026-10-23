Alaska Federation of Natives board passes resolution in support of ongoing Halong recovery

Last year, while the Alaska Federation of Natives convention gathered in Anchorage, hundreds of its tribal members were being airlifted to the city after their villages were devastated by ex-typhoon Halong.

A year later, the evacuees are still top of mind at the convention.

The AFN board of directors passed a resolution in support of those impacted by the storm a year ago. It was presented on Oct. 23 by co-chair Gayla Hoseth.

"This resolution is a reflection of our collective commitment to stand with our communities, not only in moments of crisis, but throughout the long process of healing, recovery, and rebuilding," Hoseth said.

Matt Faubion / AKPM Community members from Kwigillingok, Kipnuk, and Y-K Delta leaders gather on stage during a resolution presentation at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage on Oct. 23, 2026.

The resolution cites the wide range of impacts for the storm’s survivors – from the destruction of villages and mass evacuations, to the impacts to people’s sense of home and community. It commends the teamwork between state, tribal, and private organizations that responded to the crisis.

But it also calls for increased investment from the state and federal government to support vulnerable communities, urges Congress to make disaster assistance more flexible, and calls for tribes to take a greater role in the decision-making process.

After the resolution’s introduction, a choir of community members from Kipnuk and Kwigillingok packed onto the stage. Together, with guitar accompaniment, they sang the yugtun hymn The Prettiest Flowers.

The resolution was accepted on behalf of the region by leaders across the Y-K Delta, including the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation, the Association of Village Council Presidents, and Calista Corporation.

Aniak’s Wayne Morgan is a chairman with AVCP’s regional housing authority.

"We humbly accept the resolution that AFN has put forward. And this resolution is just saying our work is not done. It's a reminder. There's a lot of work ahead to help with your families that are displaced right now," Morgan said.

Matt Faubion / AKPM Community members from Kwigillingok, Kipnuk, and Y-K Delta leaders gather on stage during a resolution presentation at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage on Oct. 23, 2026.

As the choir and Y-K Delta leaders filed off of the stage, the audience broke out in a hymn of their own.

Earlier this week (Oct. 20) the Anchorage assembly also passed a resolution marking one year since the municipality became part of the ongoing aid following ex-Typhoon Halong. Many Y-K Delta residents who lost their homes are still displaced and living in the city.

It was a message to visitors across the state visiting for AFN, and those who remain displaced in the Anchorage: “we are grateful you are here.”

Evan Erickson contributed reporting to this story.