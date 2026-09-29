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No injuries reported in Tundra Ridge vehicle fire

KYUK | By Samantha Watson
Published September 29, 2026 at 1:57 PM AKDT
Katie Baldwin Basile
/
KYUK

Bethel police and fire departments responded to a vehicle fire on the evening of Monday, Sept. 28.

First responders said that a snowcat machine — a piece of winter equipment typically used to groom trails or navigate deep snow — was ablaze at a residence in Tundra Ridge.

The fire did not spread from the vehicle and did not cause any reported injuries, according to Bethel police.

The Bethel Police Department (BPD) said that their initial investigation showed that the fire may have been arson or an accident. Police allege two juveniles under the age of 10 are suspected to have caused the fire, which is still under investigation.

BPD estimates the burned snowcat machine to be valued at over $50,000.

It’s the second reported vehicle fire in Bethel this month. On Sept. 12, a fire spread from a junk vehicle to an unoccupied warehouse on 3rd Ave. BPD also said that they suspected that fire may have been intentional, but did not have any immediate leads. That fire also remains under investigation.
Alaska State News
Samantha Watson
Samantha (she/her) is a news reporter at KYUK. She is a Report for America corps member.
See stories by Samantha Watson