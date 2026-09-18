Akiachak SAR and police search for missing boater

Akiachak Police Department and Akiachak Search and Rescue are working to locate a missing Akiachak resident.

Jonathan Lomack was last seen leaving Bethel by boat at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The 59-year-old was headed upriver to his home community of Akiachak.

Lomack’s boat was found several miles below Akiachak with his phone still inside. The keys to the vessel were found inland near the boat.

Akiachak Tribal Police Chief Mark Mata said that they received support on Sept. 17 from Alaska State Troopers who surveyed the area by helicopter. Bethel Search and Rescue, which initially found the boat, also supported local teams who searched until about 9:00 p.m.

On the morning of Friday, Sept. 18, Akiachak police and search and rescue volunteers resumed their search on the ground using drones and dredge bars, as well as sonar technology. Mata said that Kwethluk Search and Rescue plans to aid in the search later on Sept. 18.

Lomack was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

Responders are asking anyone with information to call Mata at 907-544-1964. Mata said that anyone willing to donate gas to aid in the search can contact him as well.