Search underway for brothers missing after their skiff was found capsized near Bethel

A search is underway for two brothers who are missing after a skiff they were believed to be traveling in was found capsized in the Kuskokwim River a short distance from Bethel on the morning of Sept. 15.

According to Bethel Search and Rescue, the last known contact with 37-year-old Joe Pete and 34-year-old Gary Pete Jr. was by phone at around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. At the time, they were at a fish camp located across the river from Bethel.

The 18-foot skiff they were apparently traveling in was discovered roughly 8 hours later near the lower end of Steamboat Slough.

One of the brothers was believed to be wearing a black raincoat, and the other was wearing a green raincoat.

A cell phone belonging to one of the two brothers was pinged on Sept. 15 to a location near the boat. On Sept. 16, a Bethel-based Alaska National Guard Black Hawk helicopter assisted with the search. But as of that afternoon, no signs of the pair had been found in the area.

Bethel Search and Rescue is coordinating volunteers to assist in the search effort. Anyone in Bethel interested in joining can meet at Bethel Search and Rescue headquarters at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17.

Anyone with information about the brothers’ whereabouts is urged to call Bethel troopers at 907-543-2294 or Bethel Search and Rescue at 907-545-4357.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.