Bryce Edgmon leads in early Senate District S primary election results

Ballots are still being counted from Alaska’s Primary Election in the race to fill the Senate District S seat left vacant by outgoing Sen. Lyman Hoffman. Early results showed a preference for another political veteran, Dillingham independent Bryce Edgmon, to represent the sprawling district that covers Bristol Bay, much of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, and the entire Aleutian Chain.

With 27 of 59 precincts reporting just after midnight on Aug. 19, the former state House Speaker had around 33% of the vote. Republican Darren Deacon of Kalskag followed with nearly 25% of the vote. Nonpartisan candidate Richard “Rick” Robb and Democrat Wassilie “WG” Guy of Napaskiak held the third and fourth spots, hovering around 17% of the vote. The lowest vote-getter, independent Wayne Morgan of Aniak was positioned to be the lone candidate to not advance to the Nov. 3 General Election.

Of 20,658 registered voters in Senate District S, just 1,819 ballots had been counted as of the end of election night.

This primary election won’t eliminate any of the state house candidates running to represent the Lower Kuskokwim in House District 38, which includes Akiachak, Akiak, Atmautluak, Bethel, Chefornak, Chevak, Eek, Kasigluk, Kipnuk, Kongiganak, Kwethluk, Kwigillingok, Mekoryuk, Napakiak, Napaskiak, Newtok, Nightmute, Nunapitchuk, Oscarville, Quinhagak, Toksook Bay, Tuluksak, Tuntutuliak, and Tununak.

All four of the candidates for District 38 will move on to the General Election. But primary results can serve as an indicator of interest or support for candidates.

With just 7 of 24 precincts reporting, Bethel Democrat CJ McCormick led the field with more than 41% of the vote. Incumbent Rep. Nellie “Unangiq” Jimmie of Toksook Bay and Republican Willy Keppel of Quinhagak were in the second and third spots, with around 24% of the vote. Napaskiak nonpartisan Joseph Amik brought up the back of the pack with around 11% of the vote.

The vast majority of in-person and absentee ballots remain to be counted for races covering the Y-K Delta. Primary Election results won’t become official until they’re certified by the state Board of Elections, which is scheduled to happen on August 31.