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Search continues for Chevak man missing for nearly a week

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published August 13, 2026 at 11:30 AM AKDT
A recent photo of 40-year-old Chevak resident Jedidia Atchak.
Courtesy of Earl Atchak
A recent photo of 40-year-old Chevak resident Jedidia Atchak.

Alaska State Troopers are still looking for 40-year-old Jedidia Atchak, who was last seen at the riverfront near Chevak around midday on Aug. 7.

Jedidia Atchak
Alaska State Troopers missing persons bulletin
Jedidia Atchak

According to Chevak Search and Rescue Coordinator Clifford Paniyak, Atchak was spotted descending from a bluff to the river with a neon green kayak.

Atchak is 5 foot, 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, and has short-cropped black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray pants. He sometimes wears glasses.

Paniyak urged campers and berry pickers in the area to report anything out of the ordinary that may aid in the search. Volunteers interested in taking part in the search can contact Paniyak at 907-858-2038.

Anyone who has recently had contact with Atchak or has information about his whereabouts should call the Alaska State Troopers in Bethel at 907-543-2294.
Alaska State News
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is KYUK's news director. He has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson