Atmautluak man charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting

A man from Atmautluak has been charged with manslaughter and other felony charges after a man was shot to death in a home on July 1.

Alaska State Troopers said that 36-year-old Levi Beaver gave differing accounts of the events that led to the death of 28-year-old Byron Waska. Waska was found dead in Beaver’s home on July 1. Troopers said that they initially received reports that Waska had shot himself, and that Beaver had been the only other person in the residence at the time.

According to charging documents, Beaver told a state investigator who responded to Atmautluak that Waska had requested to see a handgun that Beaver owned with the intention of possibly purchasing the gun.

Beaver also initially allegedly told the investigator he had only heard, and had not seen, the gun discharge, according to charging documents. But the next day, Beaver allegedly recanted the story and said that the gun had accidentally discharged as he was handing it to Waska.

Beaver has been charged with felony manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and weapons misconduct, in addition to misdemeanor weapons misconduct. He is currently being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. A hearing in his case is set for July 13 in Bethel court.

Waska’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage and his next of kin have been notified.