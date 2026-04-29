Troopers arrest multiple people in Napakiak on gun and assault charges

Three men from Napakiak face weapons misconduct, terroristic threatening, and other charges after Alaska State Troopers say they brandished firearms and threatened people in separate incidents in the community on April 28.

Troopers responded to the lower Kuskokwim River community based on reports that a man had threatened to run over his neighbor with his four-wheeler. According to charging documents, while they were interviewing a woman who made the complaint, they had to respond to a a separate incident. They later returned to the area to arrest 36-year-old Wilson White, who was charged with felony assault and terroristic threatening.

In the separate, unrelated incident, Troopers responded to reports alleging that 34-year-old Matthew Black pointed a gun at 45-year-old Hubert Southern. Troopers say they arrived to find Black and Southern arguing outside of Southern’s residence.

Troopers say they arrested Black, but say Southern fled the area on a snowmachine. Troopers say witnesses allegedly saw Southern with a weapon. When Southern eventually returned to his home, Troopers say they tackled Southern from his snowmachine and recovered a loaded shotgun he had allegedly been traveling with.

Black has been charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree weapons misconduct for allegedly possessing a gun while intoxicated. Southern has been charged with the same crime, alongside felony driving under the influence and assault, and misdemeanor harassment and resisting arrest.

All three men are currently being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. Southern and White have hearings scheduled for May 11. Black's next hearing is scheduled for May 18.