Child found deceased after falling through ice in Goodnews Bay

A young boy has died in Goodnews Bay after falling through ice.

Alaska State Troopers received a report late Thursday night (April 23) from the Kuskokwim Delta community that a three-year-old child had fallen through ice near a culvert in the village.

According to a public dispatch from the Troopers, family and community members searched extensively for the child, using an excavator to break the ice around the culvert. After an hour and a half search, the child was found deceased. The boy’s next of kin have been notified.