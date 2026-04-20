2 dead in house fire in Bethel

Two people are dead after a fire engulfed a home in Bethel’s Trailer Court neighborhood late on the afternoon of April 20.

According to a press release from the Bethel Police Department, police and fire department personnel who responded at around 4:30 p.m. were unable to enter the residence due to “extreme heat, heavy smoke, and active flames.”

After the fire was extinguished, first responders found two people deceased inside. Bethel Police say their names will be publicly released once they’re identified and their next of kin have been notified.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will be conducting an investigation into the fire.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.