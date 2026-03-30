Slideshow: the 2026 Cama'i Dance Festival comes to a close

The 2026 Cama’i Dance Festival came to a close with a final pamyua — an encore song from the Inuit-soul group aptly named for such a moment. Audience members stood and clapped along as Pamyua closed out the three day celebration of music, dance, and Yup’ik culture.

The final day of the festival included repeat performances from this year’s roster as well as a bonus act from Kassiglurmiut Yurartait of Kasigluk, who collected laughs and cheers from the crowd during their energetic performance.

The March 29 events also included several "Up Close and Personal" breakout sessions, giving attendees a chance to meet with visiting artists including Qaluyaarmiut Yuratet, drummer C.J. Joseph, and Pamyua.

The annual qaspeq parade brought an array of colorful fashions to center stage. Anyone wanting to show off their garment could partake, including those fresh out of a qaspeq making workshop offered during the festival.

Longtime volunteer Alexie Callerkuaq Anvil received a standing ovation while being honored for over 20 years of contributions to the festival.