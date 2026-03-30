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Slideshow: the 2026 Cama'i Dance Festival comes to a close

KYUK | By Samantha Watson
Published March 30, 2026 at 1:12 PM AKDT
Audience members join Upallret on the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Audience members join Upallret on the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen / KYUK
Dancers and drummers from the Atka dance group Atx̂am Taliĝisniikangis on the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Dancers and drummers from the Atka dance group Atx̂am Taliĝisniikangis on the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
A little dancer of the Qasgirmiut dance group at the Cama'i dance festival on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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A little dancer of the Qasgirmiut dance group at the Cama'i dance festival on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
Visiting percussionist C.J. Joseph on the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Visiting percussionist C.J. Joseph on the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen / KYUK
Inuit-soul group Pamyua closes out the Cama'i festival on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Inuit-soul group Pamyua closes out the Cama'i festival on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen / KYUK
BRHS dancers on the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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BRHS dancers on the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
Gladys Jung Cranes on the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Gladys Jung Cranes on the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
Audience members join drummer C.J. Joseph on the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Audience members join drummer C.J. Joseph on the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen / KYUK
Musician Martin Paul invites audience members onto the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Musician Martin Paul invites audience members onto the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
Audience members in Cama'i's annual qaspeq parade on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Audience members in Cama'i's annual qaspeq parade on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
Dancers from the Upallret dance group on the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Dancers from the Upallret dance group on the Cama'i stage on March 29, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Josiah Swope / KYUK

The 2026 Cama’i Dance Festival came to a close with a final pamyua — an encore song from the Inuit-soul group aptly named for such a moment. Audience members stood and clapped along as Pamyua closed out the three day celebration of music, dance, and Yup’ik culture.

The final day of the festival included repeat performances from this year’s roster as well as a bonus act from Kassiglurmiut Yurartait of Kasigluk, who collected laughs and cheers from the crowd during their energetic performance.

The March 29 events also included several "Up Close and Personal" breakout sessions, giving attendees a chance to meet with visiting artists including Qaluyaarmiut Yuratet, drummer C.J. Joseph, and Pamyua.

The annual qaspeq parade brought an array of colorful fashions to center stage. Anyone wanting to show off their garment could partake, including those fresh out of a qaspeq making workshop offered during the festival.

Longtime volunteer Alexie Callerkuaq Anvil received a standing ovation while being honored for over 20 years of contributions to the festival.
Alaska State News
Samantha Watson
Samantha (she/her) is a news reporter at KYUK.
See stories by Samantha Watson