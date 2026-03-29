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Slideshow: Day 2 of the 2026 Cama'i Dance Festival

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published March 29, 2026 at 2:06 PM AKDT
The youngest member of the dance group Upallret performs at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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The youngest member of the dance group Upallret performs at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Dancers from Pilot Station perform an original dance about basketball at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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Dancers from Pilot Station perform an original dance about basketball at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Jojean George / KYUK
New York City-based percussionist C.J. Joseph performs at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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New York City-based percussionist C.J. Joseph performs at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Elias Komulainen / KYUK
The Bethel Filipino Community Dancers perform a suite of dances they call Kulturayaw at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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The Bethel Filipino Community Dancers perform a suite of dances they call Kulturayaw at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Pamyua perform at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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Pamyua perform at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Jojean George / KYUK
New York City-based percussionist C.J. Joseph joins Pamyua at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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New York City-based percussionist C.J. Joseph joins Pamyua at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Jojean George / KYUK
The Upallret dance group performs at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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The Upallret dance group performs at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Elias Komulainen / KYUK
The Caputnguarmiut Yurartai dance group from Chefornak performs at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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The Caputnguarmiut Yurartai dance group from Chefornak performs at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Jojean George / KYUK
The Atx̂am Taliĝisniikangis dance group from the far western Aleutian community of Atka peform at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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The Atx̂am Taliĝisniikangis dance group from the far western Aleutian community of Atka peform at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Jojean George / KYUK
Bethel-based dance group Qasqirmiut take the state at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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Bethel-based dance group Qasqirmiut take the state at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Jojean George / KYUK
Performers join audience members in the Heart of the Drums ceremony at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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Performers join audience members in the Heart of the Drums ceremony at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Jojean George / KYUK
Kids from the Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat primary school in Bethel take the stage at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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Kids from the Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat primary school in Bethel take the stage at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Jojean George / KYUK
The Imarrpigmiut dancers from Togiak perform at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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The Imarrpigmiut dancers from Togiak perform at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Jojean George / KYUK
Dancers from from the groups Taciq of St. Michael and Tapraq of Stebbins take the stage together at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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Dancers from from the groups Taciq of St. Michael and Tapraq of Stebbins take the stage together at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Jojean George / KYUK
Dancers from Atka-based group Atx̂am Taliĝisniikangis pause during a performance at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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Dancers from Atka-based group Atx̂am Taliĝisniikangis pause during a performance at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Jojean George / KYUK
Performers beat frame drums in the Heart of the Drums mass drumming ceremony at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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Performers beat frame drums in the Heart of the Drums mass drumming ceremony at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Panuk Benjamin Agimuk leads the Heart of the Drums ceremony at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
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Panuk Benjamin Agimuk leads the Heart of the Drums ceremony at the Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska on March 28, 2026.
Jojean George / KYUK

The second day of the 2026 Cama’i Dance Festival offered up 12 jam-packed hours of performances and events.

In the late afternoon of March 28, the Bethel Regional High School hallways filled with the aromas of the ever-popular Native Foods Dinner as Elders filed into the cafeteria for first dibs. Volunteers fed nearly 500 people this year from a smorgasbord that included musk ox, moose, fry bread, duck, and plenty of salmon.

After the feasting was done, the entire gymnasium shook with the synchronized beating of traditional frame drums for the Heart of the Drums ceremony. Later, it filled with cheers when Bethel’s Hayden Naneng was crowned Miss Cama’i 2026.

The Bethel Filipino Community Dancers, composed largely of local school teachers, took the Cama’i crowd on another tour of their country’s rich music and dance heritage, from pre-colonial times into the modern era.

After being weathered in on March 27, dancers from Stebbins made it to Bethel on March 28 to perform with their Norton Sound neighbors St. Michael. The two have been working together to revive yuraq tradition in their communities. Their Cama’i performance was their second ever away from home.

Pamyua brought up more family and friends to perform some of their most popular songs and dances. Marie Meade, mother to Pamyua members Phillip and Stephen Blanchett, led with “The Warrior Song.” It’s a song she said was written by the late Elders Nick and Elena Charles in the Bethel of the 1960s when dance tradition was first being revived locally.

Later in the evening, people scrambled to catch t-shirts thrown into the crowd by rising sensation Martin Paul of Kipnuk and Kalskag after the 22-year-old drummed and strummed his way through tunes both light-hearted and heartfelt. Paul finished his set by telling young people who might be struggling that better things are ahead in his original song “Keep on Going.”

Young people also flocked to the stage to witness the snare drum acrobatics of New York City-based percussionist C.J. Joseph for a third time.

Outside the high school, as the clock neared midnight, both Paul and Joseph were swarmed by newly minted fans in search of selfies.

Cama’i is scheduled to wrap up at 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 29 with a final performance from Pamyua.
Alaska State News
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is KYUK's news director. He has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson