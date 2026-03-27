2026 Cama'i Dance Festival to feature new and familiar faces

The 2026 Cama’i Dance Festival kicks off this evening (March 27) at Bethel Regional High School. The three-day celebration of yuraq and Yup’ik culture is coordinated by the SouthWest Alaska Arts Group (SWAAG) and annually backed by the strong support of local volunteers.

This year’s lineup will feature new dance groups, as well as some familiar — and popular — faces. The Inuit soul group Pamyua will return to the Cama’i in celebration of 30 years since their debut at the festival in 1996.

MaryCait Dolan is the arts coordinator for SWAAG and said that the group will be back in full force.

“There's going to be all four of the original members of Pamyua. We got Qacung, Philip, Ossie, Karina, and it sounds like their kids are going to be joining them on the stage,” Dolan said. “It's going to be a whole family affair.”

Dolan said that some members of the group have been working with dancers in Togiak, who they are excited will also be on the lineup for this year’s festival.

“Qacung was telling me that he sees, he sees a spark in them. That is the same thing that he saw from the Kasigluk Dancers a couple of years ago when he was, I think, working with them,” Dolan said.

In addition to Togiak, visiting groups from St. Michael and Stebbins will be dancing at the festival, groups that Dolan said have been working together to rebuild the tradition of yuraq in their communities.

The celebration will honor living treasure Dr. Arevgaq Theresa John, who has worked as a University of Alaska Fairbanks professor of Indigenous Studies and is a Yup’ik culture bearer originally from Toksook Bay. John’s work will be available at a book signing on the afternoon of Saturday, March 28.

“Our dedication this year is Teresa Abraham,” Dolan said. “We'll also be honoring Alexi Anvil, who has been volunteering with the Cama’i festival for, I believe this is his 20th year, and his volunteer service has been invaluable.”

The Cama’i Dance festival will also feature its annual craft fair ongoing throughout the weekend in the high school lobby, the Native foods dinner on the evening of Saturday, March 28, and the Heart of the Drums gathering where all are invited to bring their drums to make music together.

Qaspeq sewing and beaded earring craft classes will be offered, as well as dance workshops led by visiting artists.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, with dancing continuing until midnight. The festival will run on Saturday, March 28 from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and on Sunday, March 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Applications for the Miss Cama’i pageant are online at the SWAAG website or available in person at the high school over the weekend. Donations are being accepted through the morning of Saturday, March 28 for the Native foods dinner, which will begin at 4 p.m. Contacts for coordinators can be also be found on SWAAG’s website.

A note to readers: MaryCait Dolan also works part time in the multimedia department for KYUK.