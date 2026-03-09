© 2026 KUCB
Emmonak man sentenced for shooting of 13-year-old girl

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published March 9, 2026 at 10:40 AM AKDT
An Emmonak man has been convicted of felony assault and sentenced to serve 12 and a half years in jail for shooting a 13-year-old girl.

Last July, 49-year-old Nicholas Tucker Jr. shot the girl with a hunting rifle through the door of a bedroom in his home. According to charging documents, Tucker Jr.’s son had taken refuge in the bedroom during a violent altercation between him and his father that did not involve the girl.

Tucker Jr. was arrested outside of the home without incident shortly after the shooting. The girl was medevaced to Anchorage, where her arm was amputated.

In February, Judge William Montgomery handed Tucker Jr. a 20-year total jail sentence, with seven and a half years suspended and five years of probation.
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is KYUK's news director. He has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
