What to do if you are denied FEMA assistance for October 2025 storms

If you applied for individual assistance after the October 2025 storms and got a denial letter, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says you may just need to provide additional information to get your application processed.

People who have received denial letters by mail or email have 60 days to appeal the decision. In cases where documents are missing, you can either upload them to your FEMA application or include them with appeal letters.

To set up an online account to appeal a denial, upload necessary documents, or check the status of your application, head to DisasterAssistance.gov and click “Apply Online.”

As of March 2, FEMA has approved nearly 1,600 applications and more than $38 million for individual assistance, according to its website .

If you need help understanding your decision letter:

Call the FEMA Alaska Call Center at 1-866-342-1699 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Visit the Bethel Assistance Hub (AVCP Tugkar Building at 570 3rd Ave, Bethel, AK 99559) from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. FEMA staff can help explain what is needed for your application and the appeal process. Yup’ik interpreters are available.



Additional ways to submit your appeal:

Mail to FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055. Appeals must be postmarked within 60 days of the date on your disaster assistance eligibility notification letter.

Send as a Fax to 800-827-8112 or 540-504-2113 (Attention: FEMA).

Supporting documents for your application:

