Two former Bethel athletes to join Alaska High School Hall of Fame

Two former Bethel athletes will be inducted into the Alaska High School Hall of Fame. Thomas Dyment and Hayden Lieb are being honored for their excellence in wrestling.

The Alaska High School Hall of Fame was created in 2006 to honor Alaskans who demonstrated great athletic ability as well as integrity and ethics. Inductees include coaches and former players of all ages, honoring their time in Alaska high school activities.

Both former Bethel Regional High School Warriors are four-time Alaska wrestling champions and earned Outstanding Wrestler distinctions at Alaska School Activities Association state tournaments.

Hayden Lieb collected several All-American honors and was the recipient of the 2020 Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award. It’s given to one high school senior in each state who demonstrates success in the sport, in school, and in their community. Lieb continued his wrestling career at the University of Wyoming.

Thomas Dyment earned four varsity letters in his time at Bethel Regional High School and is the 2018 recipient of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award. Dyment was also recognized as a Wrestling USA Senior All-American honorable mention, an award which also recognizes achievement “on the mat and in the classroom.”

A statement from the Alaska School Activities Association attributed the selection of the 14 total honorees to their excellence in sports and their lasting impact on their communities.

Both Bethelites will be inducted into the Alaska High School Hall of Fame in April during a ceremony in Anchorage.