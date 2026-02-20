Bethel's Pete Kaiser to run 2026 Iditarod

Bethel musher Pete Kaiser and his team will run the Iditarod this year.

Kaiser announced his decision to compete on Feb. 16. It’ll be his 15th time running the long-distance race. He didn’t compete in 2025.

Kaiser won the Iditarod in 2019. He finished the 1,000 mile course that stretches across the Western and Southcentral part of the state in less than 10 days. Now, he’s hot off of another historic victory.

Kaiser took first place in the Kuskokwim 300 last month. Reaching double digits, his 10th victory also set a record, making him the race’s winningest musher. He also placed fourth in the recent Bogus Creek 150 race.

Kaiser last ran the Iditarod in 2024, where he took ninth place. Since his Iditarod debut in 2010, he’s been competitive in the field, finishing among the top 10 in most of those races.

The Iditarod will start from Willow on March 8, following a ceremonial start through downtown Anchorage on March 7. From there, racers will make their way north to Nome. Thirty-six mushers are registered to run the race this year.