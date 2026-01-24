© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Michael Larson wins the 2026 Akiak Dash

KYUK | By Samantha Watson
Published January 24, 2026 at 5:45 PM AKST
Michael Larson poses with his lead dogs on the Bethel riverfront after winning the 2026 Akiak Dash sled dog race on Jan. 24, 2026.
1 of 3  — 20260124_AkiakDash_KBasile-9586.jpg
Michael Larson poses with his lead dogs on the Bethel riverfront after winning the 2026 Akiak Dash sled dog race on Jan. 24, 2026.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Schouviller Wassilie Jr. poses with his lead dogs after placing second in the 2026 Akiak Dash on Jan. 24, 2026
2 of 3  — 20260124_AkiakDash_KBasile-9711.jpg
Schouviller Wassilie Jr. poses with his lead dogs after placing second in the 2026 Akiak Dash on Jan. 24, 2026
Katie Baldwin Basile
Spyridon Chaney shakes fellow musher Raymond Alexie's hand after finishing the 2026 Akiak Dash in third place on Jan. 24, 2026. Spyridon's grandfather, Fr. Alexander Larson, and Bethel resident Beverly Hoffman look on.
3 of 3  — 20260124_AkiakDash_KBasile-9739.jpg
Spyridon Chaney shakes fellow musher Raymond Alexie's hand after finishing the 2026 Akiak Dash in third place on Jan. 24, 2026. Spyridon's grandfather, Fr. Alexander Larson, and Bethel resident Beverly Hoffman look on.
Katie Baldwin Basile

In the waning afternoon sun on the frozen Kuskokwim River, 24-year-old Michael Larson was the first musher to cross the finish line in the 34th running of the Akiak Dash on Saturday, Jan. 24.

The Kwethluk musher maintained a steady buffer of distance ahead of the pack for most of the race. Larson was the first to complete the loop outside of Akiak and follow the trail back toward Bethel on the roughly 65-mile course.

Last year, Larson earned his spot among the Dash’s legacy of high-performing rookie racers — he came in second place. This year, in only his second season racing dogs, he did one better, earning a $7,000 cut of the $50,000 total race purse.

Schouviller Wassillie Jr. of Akiachak, who won the 2024 Akiak Dash, came in second this year, nabbing $5,000. And Napaskiak musher Spyridon Chaney took third, earning $4,300.
Samantha Watson
Samantha (she/her) is a news reporter at KYUK.
