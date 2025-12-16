Troopers search for Toksook Bay man charged with alleged armed kidnapping of tribal police officer

Alaska State Troopers are still looking for a Toksook Bay man who allegedly kidnapped and fired multiple shots at a tribal police officer in the Nelson Island community.

Troopers said that they received a report on Nov. 29 that 44-year-old Adrian Kailukiak had taken tribal police officer Gregory Carl hostage at gunpoint, but that another tribal police officer had been able to diffuse the situation.

According to a trooper affidavit, Kailukiak rammed a snowmachine that Carl and his brother were traveling on before pulling a gun on Carl and demanding that Carl accompany Kailukiak to his parents’ house. Inside the home, Kailukiak allegedly fired the handgun at Carl, and also struck him in the head with the gun.

A tribal police officer who responded to the home, where both of Kailukiak’s parents were also present, was allegedly able to enter the home and separate the two men. Troopers said that Carl was eventually allowed to leave the residence with the fellow tribal police officer.

Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said that Kailukiak fled Toksook Bay before a trooper SWAT team arrived on Nov. 30. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Dec. 2. As of Dec. 16, McDaniel said that troopers have not been able to find him.

Toksook Bay tribal police would not comment when asked why they had not arrested Kailukiak after the incident.

Kailukiak has been charged with felony kidnapping, weapons misconduct, and three counts of assault: two for allegedly firing a handgun at Carl, and one for allegedly striking him in the head with the gun.