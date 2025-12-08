LKSD superintendent to step down at the end of the school year

The superintendent of the Lower Kuskokwim School District (LKSD) resigned last week.

Andrew “Hannibal” Anderson will step down at the end of the school year, in June 2026.

Anderson spent the last year and half overseeing the district, which is headquartered in Bethel and serves more than two-dozen schools across Kuskokwim River communities.

“This is about me. I’m reaching, you know, the end of a career pathway, and at my age, coming to a really clear, clearer understanding about the importance of my time now to be with family,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s resignation was accepted at a special school board meeting on Dec. 3.

Anderson said his departure is also a retirement, marking the end of a career in Alaska public schools. He’s originally from Montana; when Anderson moved to Alaska, he started his career in the Bering Strait School District.

He rejoined LKSD in July of 2024 after a stint as LKSD superintendent from 2018 and 2020.

“I treasure my time in Alaska, and especially the time in the Alaska Native world, and those are the most fond, deepest memories that I will take with me for the rest of my life,” Anderson said.

The past two months of Anderson’s tenure have brought new challenges for the district. In October, Typhoon Halong struck many of the communities LKSD serves, including the villages of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok.

In the initial days of the storm, school buildings were used as community shelters. When villages evacuated, many students were incorporated into LKSD’s schools in Bethel.

The impacts of Halong are still unfolding, particularly for the families who have been affected. Anderson said he’s confident he’ll be leaving behind a capable team.

“I think the district has responded and provided what it can very well for the communities and for students,” Anderson said.

According to school board meeting minutes, LKSD's search for its next superintendent has begun.