National Weather Service issues flood advisories along the coast and Kuskokwim

A coastal flood advisory is in effect Monday (8/25) from 11 a.m. through Thursday morning for communities along the Kuskokwim Delta coast including Kipnuk, Kwigillingok and Kongiganak. Coastal waters are expected to rise one and a half to two and a half feet above the normal high tide line and could contribute to coastal erosion and flooding of low-lying areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Up the Kuskokwim River, there’s also a flood watch in effect Monday (August 25) through Thursday (August 28). The flood watch includes communities from the mouth of the Kuskokwim, upriver as far as Stony River.

The National Weather Service anticipates rainfall from one and a half to three inches, with a possibility of some areas receiving even more.

The mainstem Kuskokwim River and other large rivers are not expected to flood, but smaller creeks and low-lying areas prone to flooding could experience higher water.

NWS encourages locals to be ready to move items in case of flooding. It also suggests having a plan for heavy rain if outdoors.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.