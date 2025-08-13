State declares disaster in response to Chevak public safety building blaze

More than a month after a fire gutted the public safety building in Chevak, the state has issued a disaster declaration.

The building serves nearly 1,000 residents in the Western Alaska coastal community.

City officials believe the fire, which destroyed the interior of the building on July 8, was sparked by aging electrical wiring. The building functioned as a central public safety hub and housed several holding cells, as well as equipment for the village public safety officer (VPSO) program, emergency dispatch, and firefighting.

At least one worker needed to evacuate the building at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported. The flames were brought under control after a construction crew working to extend the community’s airport runway responded with a water truck.

According to the state’s Aug. 2 disaster declaration, the loss of the building has disrupted the community’s ability to maintain basic public safety services and emergency response. The City of Chevak issued its own disaster declaration to request state assistance on July 18, according to the state .

According to city officials, the building is a total loss and was uninsured at the time of the fire. The total estimated cost of replacing the building has yet to be determined, but the state has capped that amount at $1 million for the time being. Any funding beyond that would require approval by the state legislature.

Depending on the costs, the state could also request a federal disaster declaration for additional support. The state will be working with Chevak community leaders and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assess the damages and evaluate replacement options.