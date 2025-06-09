Kwethluk man convicted in 2018 sexual assault of teen in Akiak

A Kwethluk man has been convicted of multiple felony counts of sexual assault for an incident involving a 16-year-old girl in the nearby community of Akiak in 2018.

Matthew Nicori, 59, was found guilty of one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault on June 4 in Bethel Superior Court. The conviction followed a weeklong jury trial in Bethel in which he represented himself.

A press release from the state included thanks for the now-23-year-old victim for her “remarkable strength and fortitude as she testified and was cross-examined by the man who sexually assaulted her.”

Nicori has a prior second-degree sexual assault conviction from 1988. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16. He faces a sentencing range of 15 to 30 years in prison.