Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Bogus Creek 150 postponed due to weather

KUCB | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published January 11, 2024 at 7:30 AM AKST
Mushers take off in a mass start on the frozen Kuskokwim River for the Bogus Creek 150 on February 19, 2022.

The 36th Annual Bogus Creek 150 Sled Dog Race has been postponed due to weather. It was originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13. According to Kuskokwim 300 Race Manager Paul Basile, the tentative new start date is Sunday, Jan. 14.

Basile said that the race committee will monitor conditions and forecasts as the weather warms up over the next two days. He expects to make the call on the race start time by midday on Friday, Jan. 12 and decide if conditions will be good enough on Jan. 14 or if there will be a need to postpone once more.
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
