LISTEN: Alaska National Guard brings Santa to Tuluksak

The Alaska National Guard’s annual community outreach program, Operation Santa Claus, is in its 68th year. Through the program, Mr. and Mrs. Claus and some of their helper elves bring Christmas cheer to communities off the road system.

KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello traveled with the group via Black Hawk helicopter to the village of Tuluksak on Nov. 15. He spoke to Tuluksak School Principal Kary Delsignore and Tuluksak students: Jesslyn Allain, Jennalyn Napoka, Karissa Alexie, Roxanne Alexie, Grace Napoka, Johnalyn Andrew, Irwin Demantle, Sterling Napoka, Krim Hawke, Henry Niski, and seven-year-old Stella in this audio postcard.