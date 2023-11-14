© 2023 KUCB
Alakanuk man convicted of 12 counts, including sexual assault, incest, assault, and kidnapping

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published November 14, 2023 at 9:30 AM AKST
The Nora Guinn Justice Center in Bethel, Alaska on July 14, 2023.
The Nora Guinn Justice Center in Bethel, Alaska on July 14, 2023.

On Nov. 9, a man from Alakanuk was found guilty of a dozen charges ranging from sexual assault and kidnapping to incest and manufacturing alcohol.

All of the convictions stemmed from an event that occurred around Feb. 14, 2019, when Paul James Jr., who is 47, gave homebrew that he made to four people under the age of 21. When three of them left his Alakanuk home, James sexually assaulted and strangled the remaining female, who was related to him.

A jury made up of residents from Bethel and nearby villages heard from 19 witnesses throughout the three-week trial, including the victim in this case as well as two victims from prior incidents involving James. It took the jury only one hour and fifteen minutes to deliberate and return verdicts.

James is being held without bail pending sentencing which is scheduled for March 19, 2024. He faces a sentencing range between 57 years and six months to 550 years.
Alaska State News
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
See stories by Francisco Martínezcuello